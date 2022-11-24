CI Investments Inc. Has $75.96 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 819,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,183 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $75,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 588,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 52,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.06. 3,359,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

