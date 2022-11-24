CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,902 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Visa worth $434,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Visa by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 209,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,278,000 after buying an additional 112,497 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,126,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $221,888,000 after buying an additional 36,887 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 28,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

NYSE V traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $211.73. 3,807,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,973,231. The stock has a market cap of $400.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

