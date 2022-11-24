CI Investments Inc. Sells 51,324 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,626,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,324 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $124,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.04.

SBUX stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $99.52. 5,944,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

