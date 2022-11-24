Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $370.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $319.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.94 and a 200-day moving average of $282.14. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $331.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

