Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.34.

CGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

TSE:CGX opened at C$10.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$658.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$8.12 and a 1 year high of C$14.48.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

