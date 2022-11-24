Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Raised by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after acquiring an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,153,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,262 shares of company stock worth $2,422,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

