Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 105,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 33,717 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,851,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $164,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,719 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,785,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $216,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $216,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,160. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,065,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,935,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

