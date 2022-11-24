Citigroup Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $130.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.25.

Copa stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,845,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,683,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copa by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 39.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,266,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 77.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 280,078 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

