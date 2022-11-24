Citigroup Boosts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $130.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.25.
Copa Stock Up 2.7 %
Copa stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. Copa has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.00.
Institutional Trading of Copa
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.