Citigroup Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.96.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

