Citigroup Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.96.
Roblox Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:RBLX opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.87. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.57.
Insider Activity at Roblox
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roblox (RBLX)
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.