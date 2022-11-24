Citigroup Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $90.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.92.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD opened at $52.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.06 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $91.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

