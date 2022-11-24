Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) CFO Purchases $25,200.00 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) CFO Jeffery P. Conklin bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Citizens Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,453,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 788,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 700,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Citizens by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citizens by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citizens Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

