City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2012 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2012 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

CIO stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $393.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.