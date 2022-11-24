ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $13.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,536,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,864,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.87. The company has a market cap of $578.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.