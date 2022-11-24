ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dropbox worth $8,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $21,330,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $11,514,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 520,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 360,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Dropbox by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 584,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 345,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. 1,474,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,245. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Several research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,554,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,185,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,055,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 510,260 shares of company stock valued at $10,794,532. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.