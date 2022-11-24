ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,554,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

