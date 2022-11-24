ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 42,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 10,710,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,396,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

