ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 2,606,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

