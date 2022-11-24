ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $26.69 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

MA stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $348.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,233. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.98 and a 200-day moving average of $328.23. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $335.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

