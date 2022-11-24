ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,541 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after buying an additional 142,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after buying an additional 290,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AN traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.73. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 36,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $4,358,684.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,482 shares in the company, valued at $855,633,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

