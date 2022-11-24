ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,531. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

