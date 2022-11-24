ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $176.04. The company had a trading volume of 831,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.25.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

