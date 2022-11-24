Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17,919.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $85.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

