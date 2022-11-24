Claro Advisors LLC Buys 683 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $49,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $71.81 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.