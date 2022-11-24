Claro Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,804 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 117.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

DCI stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,415.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

