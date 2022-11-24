Claro Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.49 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

