ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.83.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

