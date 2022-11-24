ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.83.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Featured Articles
