Clover Finance (CLV) Hits Market Capitalization of $61.81 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.81 million and $1.37 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

