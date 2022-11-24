Coin98 1-Day Volume Reaches $19.40 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $51.89 million and $19.40 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.81 or 0.01820758 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012991 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00033615 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.47 or 0.01728206 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

