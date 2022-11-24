CoinLoan (CLT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $117,418.62

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $52.78 million and approximately $117,418.62 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for about $10.56 or 0.00064034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

