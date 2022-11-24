Comparing Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Augmedix and Swvl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Swvl 0 1 2 0 2.67

Augmedix currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 331.37%. Swvl has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,131.11%. Given Swvl’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swvl is more favorable than Augmedix.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -84.58% -156.21% -52.89% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Augmedix and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Augmedix has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and Swvl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $22.17 million 2.15 -$17.85 million ($0.67) -1.90 Swvl $38.35 million 1.22 -$141.42 million N/A N/A

Augmedix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Swvl.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Augmedix beats Swvl on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

(Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Swvl

(Get Rating)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.