Comparing Genpact (NYSE:G) & Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genpact and Jade Art Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 3 2 0 2.40 Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genpact currently has a consensus price target of $52.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.52%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genpact has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jade Art Group has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

95.6% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Jade Art Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 7.76% 23.73% 9.02% Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genpact and Jade Art Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $4.02 billion 2.02 $369.45 million $1.78 24.93 Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Summary

Genpact beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting. It also provides finance and accounting services, which include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; financial planning and analysis consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. In addition, the company provides supply chain advisory services, and after-sales services; sourcing and procurement services comprising direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operation, and master data management; and sales and commercial services, including campaign, order, and dispute management, lead generation, pricing, and promotion optimization. Further, it offers IT services, which comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and transformation services that include digital solutions, consulting services, and analytics services and solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group Inc., through its subsidiary, JiangXi SheTai Jade Industrial Company Limited, engages in the sale and distribution of raw jade in China. It also involves in jade processing, carving, and polishing activities. The company's products are used as decorative construction material in commercial and residential markets, and high-end jewelry. Jade Art Group Inc. is based in Yingtan, China.

