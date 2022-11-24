Comparing Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 34.12% 37.62% 12.22% Wejo Group -3,626.94% -37,962.51% -235.77%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus target price of $193.55, indicating a potential upside of 7.50%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 613.35%. Given Wejo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Wejo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $3.00 billion 9.39 $666.20 million $6.44 27.96 Wejo Group $2.57 million 33.57 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Wejo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Wejo Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. It operates in three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers, as well as develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on supporting customer capital allocation decisions, asset valuation and benchmarking, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Wejo Group

(Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.