Compound (COMP) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $37.84 or 0.00228020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $274.96 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00122850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00059979 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.3231337 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $17,873,904.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

