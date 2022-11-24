Concordium (CCD) Price Down 9.6% Over Last Week

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 24th. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $52.97 million and approximately $654,922.46 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,475,554,586 coins and its circulating supply is 5,850,229,846 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

