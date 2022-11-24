Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $57.72 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. Conflux has a market cap of $57.72 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02808269 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,521,657.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

