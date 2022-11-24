Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFMS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Conformis from $1.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. Conformis has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a negative net margin of 104.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

