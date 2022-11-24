Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 598 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

About CyberArk Software

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $153.41 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.47.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.