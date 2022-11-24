Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

