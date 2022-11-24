Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $288.82 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.21.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

