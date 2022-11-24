Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.14 Million Position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.22% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

