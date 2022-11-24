Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.85 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.