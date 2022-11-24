Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 93.4% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,874,560,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

