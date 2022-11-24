Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,053 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,041 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Gemsstock Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $69,131,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.60 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.2 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.