Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,261,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,169,000 after buying an additional 34,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 2.1 %

CYBR stock opened at $153.41 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CyberArk Software

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.