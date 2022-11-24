Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after buying an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,779,000 after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter.
In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
LPLA stock opened at $226.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.65 and a 52 week high of $271.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.
