Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of Vicor worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,020,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vicor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Vicor by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Vicor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VICR. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

