Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Reduces Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.56.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

