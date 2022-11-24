Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 30,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 44.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 816,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 50,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

