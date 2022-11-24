Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 38,820 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,820 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Recommended Stories

