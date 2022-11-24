Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $546,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $405,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

